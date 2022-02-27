62% of Voters Say Putin Would Not Have Invaded If DJT Was President

According to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, 62% of American voters say that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine had former President Trump still been in office, The Hill reports.

The breakdown in part:

85% of Republicans and 38% of Democrats agreed with the statement.

38% of all Americans polled believed that Putin would have invaded Ukraine even if Trump had been president.

59% of Americans also said they believed that the Russian president moved on to Ukraine because Putin saw weakness in President Biden, while 41 percent said that it was not a factor in Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Biden has very low approval ratings despite a media that covers for him. Since taking office, Biden has begun the destruction of the energy market, opened all our borders, spurred inflation with wild spending and high energy costs, and his actions helped lead to Putin’s actions.

Biden kicked off his administration by reducing oil and gas production, canceling the Keystone pipeline, and approving Nord Stream 2 — the Russian pipeline that gives Russia even more of a stranglehold over Europe. If you were Putin, what would you think?

Democrats spent five years telling people former President Trump was in bed with Russian President Putin, and impeached him over a Russiagate hoax, when, in fact, it is Biden who is soft on Russia. He’s weak, stands up to no one, is not a leader, and, frankly, we don’t know who is running this country into the ground. It’s clear Biden isn’t capable of running anything.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey was conducted between Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 with 2,026 registered voters.

Is this too harsh? What do you think?

Related