A Moment with Giorgia Meloni & Politico-ists Who Hate Her

Politico.eu published a nasty article titled, When Giorgia Met Donny. It claims they were lovebombing and referred to Prime Minister Meloni as “Tricksy.”

Author Giulio Poloni wrote:

The world just witnessed an example of a White House circle of praise when Italian Prime Minister and woman who will only sing the national anthem at the karaoke bar, Giorgia Meloni met with toddler-in-chief about to throw a tantrum Donald Trump.

This is why the author felt the need to smear them both:

The two could not be more in tune on all policy items on the agenda. They seemed to answer all the questions in pitch-perfect unison, even the non-English ones shouted by Italian journalists to the prime minister during the now famous Oval Office “pool spray.”

Demeaning their views and their positive rapport was the goal:

Donny and Giorgia kept love-bombing each other, sharing political views and ideals, and praising the great job they’re both doing in their respective countries. The whole thing went on for hours (Days? Months? What is time?), with not much of substance happening or being said.

Poloni made sure to throw mud on JD Vance:

It was nothing but a lot of talk and Western nationalism, that continued in Meloni’s home turf, Rome, where she welcomed U.S. Vice President and alleged living room furniture enthusiast JD Vance just a couple of days later.

With his best sarcastic humor, Poloni suggested JD Vance killed the Pope and Queen Elizabeth:

JD went on to sit down with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday. Channelling his inner Liz Truss, who met Queen Elizabeth two days before the British monarch’s death, the VP was the last politician to shake the pontiff’s hand before the Francis passed away the following morning.

There’s only so much even the holiest among us can endure.

Politico hates their opponents.

The reasons Politico and Mr. Poloni hate them are why we love them:

Georgia Meloni, Italy’s prime minister, says the world is waking up and people are not believing the BS that the left are spewing out anymore! pic.twitter.com/rHK7vLKmRB — James Pleickhardt (@JamesPleickhar2) April 27, 2025

They support family, common sense, love their nations, and want borders. Mostly, they know what they are, and they know we know. We hope Politico and author Poloni one day wake up.

