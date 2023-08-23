A Native Hawaiian Reacts to Biden Coming to Talk About His Kitchen Fire

By
M Dowling
-
1
10

This local Hawaiian said that Hawaii is now deep red because of the way Joe Biden treated them. Biden compared their disaster in Maui to his small kitchen fire, falsely claiming he almost lost his home and his wife, Jill. He almost lost his Corvette. Imagine that.

And he did fall asleep during the Memorial.

Here he is making a kitchen fire into a catastrophe. It’s always about him.


1 Comment
