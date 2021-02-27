Death of Jamal Khashoggi, does anyone really care?









Nancy Pelosi issued a statement after the Biden intelligence agency released the recent Jamal Khashoggi report.

She wrote in part: The chilling report from the Intelligence Community confirms what the world has long known: that Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered at the direction of top Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

The House Speaker doesn’t care about Jamal Khashoggi. Does anyone else in her administration or the press. He was a useful operative.

We also don’t know for certain that the conclusions are accurate. Saudi Arabian officials deny it.

Khashoggi, a propagandist

Jamal Khashoggi occasionally wrote propaganda pieces for The Washington Post. He attacked his homeland of Saudi Arabia and condemned then-President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post admitted in a December 2019 article that Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi embassy in Turkey, was writing propaganda for a Qatar-funded organization. Qatar is Saudi Arabia’s enemy. They’re no friends to the U.S. or Israel either.

Khashoggi was a foreign agent indoctrinating Americans. The purpose was to turn U.S. policy against Saudi Arabia to favor the other side.

The Post wrote on December 21:

“Text messages between Khashoggi and an executive at Qatar Foundation International show that the executive, Maggie Mitchell Salem, at times shaped the columns he submitted to The Washington Post, proposing topics, drafting material, and prodding him to take a harder line against the Saudi government. Khashoggi also appears to have relied on a researcher and translator affiliated with the organization, which promotes Arabic-language education in the United States.”

Democrats used the death to assail Saudi Arabia and Donald Trump in the press.

After an investigation by the Trump administration, the findings were inconclusive. Saudi Arabia held secret trials of men allegedly involved in the killing, and sentences were allegedly carried out.

This new report from the Democrats condemns the Saudi Prince. It launches the bad relations with the nation that they seem intent on having.

Khashoggi’s death was weaponized. People don’t know him or anything about him except what the press prints. The press and the Dems insist you care, and they can make you think you care.

Khashoggi was a friend of Osama bin Laden’s

The Washington Post martyred Khashoggi, knowing he was Muslim Brotherhood and had been Osama bin Laden’s friend. The Post also knew of Khashoggi’s deep Qatar connections. They claimed they didn’t know he was an influencer for the nation. That was despite his constant anti-Saudi op-eds.

Khashoggi was an anti-American Islamist whose goal was to destroy our relationship with the Saudi kingdom.

Khashoggi, a Saudi national, might have been tortured. That would be a human rights abuse, one that pales compared to so many others we ignore.

The WaPo’s shocking role

With the security studies group, the Federalist exposes the shocking role played out in the bowels of The Washington Post. Khashoggi was never a journalist but a highly-partisan operative. He worked with a handler to put out propaganda at the behest of the Emirate of Qatar.

On behalf of Qatar, Khashoggi’s goal was to end the Saudi war in Yemen, end the arms sales, cause a break in US-Saudi relations, and damage or depose the Crown Prince. It was all indoctrination and propaganda for terrorists in the Brotherhood. Qatar supports The Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization. They also support Hamas.

The Post further used his brutal death to demonize conservatives, the President, and Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi was operating in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The Washington Post attempted to change U.S. policy by colluding with these corrupt people. Turkey controlled the narrative, but it was Western media that promoted it.

