AFL Slams Biden’s EO on Radical Gender Ideology Overriding State Laws

America First Legal slammed Joe Biden’s executive order on gender as an attempt to override state laws such as the law in Florida protecting parents’ rights and young children from extreme gender ideology.

The order instructs HHS to protect children by promoting “puberty blockers” and irreversible “gender-affirming” surgeries such as mastectomies on children.

Abandoning “truth and rationality”, Biden pretends this is about discrimination. Clearly, it’s not.

Yesterday, President Biden signed a radical Executive Order (EO) entitled “Advancing Equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Individuals.” But far from actually “advancing equality,” the EO directs the federal government to engage in broad-sweeping actions, including actions to override state laws protecting parents’ rights, young children, and girls’ sports from extremist sexual identity and gender ideology.

For example, the Biden EO instructs the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to “use the Department of HHS’s authorities to protect LGBTQI+ individuals’ access to medically necessary care from harmful State and local laws and practices.” Translated into plain language, this means promoting, for example, the off-label use of drugs for chemical castration as “puberty blockers” and irreversible “gender-affirming” surgeries such as mastectomies on children. Also, the Biden EO instructs the Secretary of Education to use the Department of Education’s “authorities to support LGBTQI+ students, their families, educators, and other school personnel targeted by harmful State and local laws and practices.”

America First Legal (AFL) and all rational-thinking Americans are not fooled by the Biden Administration’s extreme positions and attack on the sacred, Constitutionally-recognized right of parents to parent their children. Indeed, this Administration seeks to disguise its agenda by invoking flowery language that no one should “face discrimination because of who they are or whom they love.” This, however, is not about discrimination, and AFL will not sit back and allow the federal government to promote harmful gender ideology and child abuse.

AFL will take action to stop the Biden Administration’s unlawful moves to implement this egregious executive order in the weeks and months ahead.

Statement From America First Legal Vice-President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton:

“The Biden Administration’s radical abandonment of fundamental truth and rationality is nowhere more apparent than its assault on American families, as evidenced by this latest executive order. This is no small matter: far from “advancing equality,” through this Executive Order President Biden has made clear his commitment to using the full force of the federal government to advance his radical agenda, including by trying to work around state laws that protect children from chemical castration and other horrific procedures. We will not rest in our efforts to defend truth, protect families, and combat their extremist policies.” Gene Hamilton said.

To schedule an engagement with America First Legal, please email info@athospr.com.

Related