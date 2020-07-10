Alexandria O-Cortez mocks people who are ‘canceled,’ tries to redefine it

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday evening mocked people who are getting “canceled” as simply people who are entitled and unliked.

In a series of tweets, which came partly in response to an open letter defending “open debate,” the Democrat congresswoman attempted to redefine the idea of “cancel culture,” in a transparent attempt to make it mainstream and acceptable.

The term is associated with left-wing activists attempting to destroy political opponents or squelch support for ideas and causes that they oppose.

“People who are actually ‘cancelled’ don’t get their thoughts published and amplified in major outlets. This has been a public service announcement,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“The term ‘cancel culture’ comes from entitlement – as though the person complaining has the right to a large, captive audience,& one is a victim if people choose to tune them out. Odds are you’re not actually cancelled, you’re just being challenged, held accountable, or unliked.”

“I have an entire TV network dedicated to stoking hatred of me. A white supremacist w/ a popular network show regularly distorts me in dangerous ways, & it’s a normal part of my existence to get death threats from their audience. You don’t see me complaining abt ‘cancel culture,’” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “Many of the people actually ‘cancelled’ are those long denied a fair hearing of their ideas to begin w/: Palestinian human rights advocates, Abolitionists, Anticapitalists, Anti-imperialists. Not spicy ‘contrarians’ who want to play devils advocate w/ your basic rights in the NYT.”

She is talking about Fox which merely holds her accountable.

THE TWEETS

I have an entire TV network dedicated to stoking hatred of me. A white supremacist w/ a popular network show regularly distorts me in dangerous ways, & it’s a normal part of my existence to get death threats from their audience. You don’t see me complaining abt “cancel culture” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

Many of the people actually “cancelled” are those long denied a fair hearing of their ideas to begin w/: Palestinian human rights advocates

Abolitionists

Anticapitalists

Anti-imperialists Not spicy “contrarians” who want to play devils advocate w/ your basic rights in the NYT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE

So, without any evidence, the congresswoman claims cancel culture comes from an entitlement of the rich and famous.

Meanwhile, unknown people get canceled all the time, including an excitable woman in a park with a dog, truck drivers cracking their knuckles out a window, gay men who appear in a photo with Ted Cruz, and others, who the cancel culture decides must be destroyed.

When other people are canceled, they are really “just being challenged, held accountable, or unliked.” But..but…people who cancel her are unfair.

Her entire party is encouraging censorship of those they dislike and she’s all in.

Interview in The Times (UK) on why I signed the letter on justice and open debate in Harper’s. https://t.co/GIXhHTpD8S — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) July 10, 2020