An Economic Deal with Cuba Is in the Works

Donald Trump is offering an economic deal to Cuba that could include an “off-ramp” to allow the Castro family to step down from power in the Caribbean island.

To avoid carrying out another military intervention, the White House is pursuing economic deals that favor the US and relax restrictions on Americans’ ability to travel to the communist nation.

The deal, reported by USA Today, could encompass agreements on Cuban ports and energy, and the potential dropping of some sanctions.

It could also allow Miguel Díaz-Canel, the president of Cuba since 2021, and the Castro family, which has ruled Cuba for decades, to remain on the island rather than forcing them into exile.

Regime changes never work, and we only get someone as bad or worse. Wars fought from the air don’t work. Economic deals have more potential. Expending military assets across the globe is unaffordable, and what we need is to protect the homeland.