The Last of the White Dominions of the West

Philosopher Curtis Yarvin is on the right. The media will say “far right.” In any case, watch his clip and tell me you disagree. He predicts an eventual takeover of the West without resistance because “people have no balls.” Every time we relinquish power, such as discarding the SAVE Act, we lose power.

In the clip, Yarvin says:

“What you’re seeing, especially in what used to be called the white dominions, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand especially, is you’re seeing they’re starting to speed run. They’re starting to come out of their crouch and basically just be like, “Yeah, actually, we’re, I mean, in the 21st century.

“I think they’ve increased the population of Canada by like 35%, right? And so even that is small, even that is small; the Spanish government was just like, “We’re going to legalize 500,000.” Oh, that’s just an estimate. That’s just an estimate of how many people that plan will suck in; it probably will be more, like over a million, right?

“And so, you know, and those people are Schengen; they can go anywhere in Europe, and you will see them do that and the like. And so, what you could see in the US is, basically, the next time Democrats win the presidency, people look a bit like mass immigration. Like, no, we’ve not seen mass immigration.

“We have no idea what mass immigration is. Mass immigration is not 2 million people entering the US a year. Mass immigration starts, I would kind of call it mass until it was like 10 a year, and like mass immigration is really the 10 to 50 to 100 million a year.

No power, no balls

“But that’s what could spots of war? No, no, I don’t know. I’ve seen that no, because people have no balls. People have no balls. And actually, like, you know, they will not resist. They will not resist. All of you know the thought that they will get their muskets and put on their tri-cornered hats or whatever. You know, when you go back, and you go back into the period when people actually did this, you’re just like, fuck, these people are completely alien to us. Never happened.

“It won’t happen at all. What will happen is exactly what happened in South Africa, which is that they will just acknowledge that they’ve lost all of their power forever, and then they will sit quietly in their houses and build more and more barbed wire and electric fences until finally, they are exterminated in one big pogrom. That’s the future. That’s what will happen to your children.”

To be fair, we will give equal time to our future leaders. Here is one of the most popular left-wing podcasters. The woman is ugly inside and out. She is our future under Democrats.

Jennifer Welch at the GLAAD Awards: “… never obey in advance. Fck ICE! Fck Donald Trump! Free Palestine! And save trans kids!” The audience cheers. Completely unhinged and detached from reality.pic.twitter.com/Lhpcyqlayd — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 6, 2026

Whoever Thought the NYPD Would Have This Problem?

The NYPD is getting complaints about Muslims praying in people’s closets and bathrooms. How widespread it is, we can’t say.

In the first clip, an NYPD Muslim is caught praying on a mat in the back of a store without asking permission.

The store owner loses it and tells the cop, “This ain’t no f*cking mosque n*gga!”

When Democrats get back in, you will see tens of millions come in, and the West will not resist.

Is there one person behind this or a massive number of globalists, the UN, WEF, World Bank, etc., the CCP, communists worldwide, and radical Islamists? They are all picking at our bones.

I will offer an opinion here on one issue. I think that many of our leaders have already read the tea leaves, and they are surrendering to the new masters. Would Sen. Thune fit that bill? Trump has his faults, but he could be the last of the Mohicans.

Tucker Carlson: “Clearly there is a very well organized, very well funded effort to eliminate the white population of Europe…Who is pushing this?” Well, let me guess… pic.twitter.com/j2y2N28QKV — redpillbot (@redpillb0t) March 7, 2026

They’re picking at the carcases.