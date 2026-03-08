John Cornyn’s Worst Deception Yet

This has to be John Cornyn’s worst statement yet. This should be a disqualifier.

“I found no reason to find her not credible,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) says of Christine Blasey Ford in the clip below. ‘This is a tough setting for any witness. I thought it went as well as you could expect. I think essentially we heard an articulation of what we already saw in her letter.”

John Cornyn is completely unacceptable as a Senate candidate. I forgot about this quote until Sean Davis republished it today. How stupid do these Uniparty frauds think we are? Nothing about Blasey Ford was “credible.” Christine Blasey-Ford told a ridiculous, factless story, and people like Chris Wallace, a TDS victim, went out and said Blasey was so “credible, credible; she’s very credible.” In September 2018, she claimed molestation by Judge Kavanaugh in 1982. Kavanaugh is a regular Boy Scout with no hint of misbehavior. Even the friend she named as a witness said she didn’t witness anything.

Cornyn’s statement in the clip was despicable. He was playing games in cooperation with the Democrats and never-Trumpers to keep Justice Kavanaugh from the Court. Kavanaugh promised to support the conservative agenda in the Court.

This might be the worst one yet for Cornyn. https://t.co/Um1KMq0YL9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 8, 2026

Reprint: September 29, 2018

All the Many Lies of ‘Credible’ Christine Blasey Ford

Wouldn’t it be interesting if Credible Blasey Ford had to answer for her lies during her “100 percent” certain testimony about Judge Kavanaugh?

LELAND WASN’T THERE

Her lie about her friend Leland Keyser attending the 1982 party should be investigated. When Credible Christine was questioned about it during the hearing, she threw her friend under the bus and said Leland has been dealing with health problems, and she’s glad she’s getting the help she needs.

Ms. Keyser has doubled down on her statement in a letter to the Senate Judiciary.

A BUNCH OF LIES

As reporter James Hirsen stated, the claim is patently false. That’s not all. She gave five different accounts of the number of people at the party; can’t remember the leaks to reporters; lied about being afraid to fly, and doesn’t know who paid for the polygraph or her lawyer.

She was also very vague about those scam GoFundMe pages that are over $700,000.

She eventually received over a million dollars for her dishonest testimony.

THIS IS A BIG LIE

The next big lie was the excuse for remembering her suppressed memory of the assault.

Another apparent lie that Paul Sperry reported yesterday, concerns the entire core of her story – the house remodeling and remembering why she is claustrophobic.

The 2012 remodel of her home is what spurred the memories of her traumatic groping experience with Brett Kavanaugh more than 30 years before. The only problem is the house was remodeled in 2008, according to government records.

Like Ann Coulter said:

The members of the Duke lacrosse team. https://t.co/iBiGxqjsk8

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 28, 2018

SHE’S WELL OFF BUT NOT PAYING FOR A THING—WHY?

Sperry found that Ms. Blasey is quite well off, yet she is paying for nothing.

BREAKING: Christine and Russell Ford’s home in Palo Alto has an assessed value of $1.8 million & a current market value of $3.3 million, yet she is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars from crowdfunding & paying nothing out of pocket to her pro bono Democrat activist lawyers

— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 29, 2018

Sperry also brought up the obvious in a tweet: If Ford cannot remember where she was, how she got there, what day it was, who all was there, or how she got home, how can she be “100%” certain Kavanaugh was there & sexually assaulted her? Nobody asked her this ridiculously obvious question (including the well-paid cipher, Mitchell).

OOPS, SHE LIKELY KNEW KAVANAUGH WAS A TOP CANDIDATE FOR SCOTUS IN 2012

Sperry mentioned something else we already reported. Just before Credible Christine allegedly told a therapist about her repressed memories, Jeffrey Toobin wrote that Mitt Romney was tapping Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

Shame on everyone who pretended this was a legitimate hearing.