The Ordeal on Southwest Airlines Flight 2094

Southwest Airlines flight 2094 from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on the evening of March 6, 2026, after the crew reported a possible security matter involving a passenger.

The flight landed safely at around 9:06 p.m. Atlanta time. Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers, in tactical gear, boarded the aircraft and removed one passenger while other passengers were instructed to keep their heads down and hands up.

Viral videos show the tense scene, with officers cuffing and escorting the man off the plane. Armed police officers in tactical gear can be seen yelling at the passenger, “Stand up, let’s go, stand up,” before they forcefully cuffed and dragged the man off the plane.

The FBI and APD investigated, interviewed the passenger, and determined there was no credible threat. As a result, no charges were filed, NewsChannel 5 reported. The Department of Homeland Security also participated in the investigation.

Several passengers described the event as one of the most frightening moments of their lives. One traveler, Sarah Porter, said it was “one of the scariest moments of my life” and posted a TikTok video of the ordeal.

Several passengers described the event as one of the most frightening moments of their lives. One traveler, Sarah Porter, said it was "one of the scariest moments of my life" and posted a TikTok video of the ordeal.

The man was removed but not charged.

While officials did not say why they removed the passenger, Porter said he had appeared to grow agitated when his bag wouldn’t fit under the seat in front of him.

“He wasn’t yelling or anything, but I did hear that people were commenting on the size of his bag… It escalated when the flight attendant told him it wouldn’t fit under his seat and he was going to have to put it above him,” she said.

The man allegedly started texting someone “threats,” which caused a nearby passenger to alert the flight crew.

“I don’t know exactly what he was saying or who he was texting, but it must have been serious enough for all of this to happen,” she said.

