AP Refuses to Concede US House to Republicans: Election Map

The AP is still refusing to concede the control of the US House of Representatives to Republicans. They clearly won, and they will win another seat. The GOP holds 219 seats and will win one more.

Republicans were on track to win 221 seats, but Mike Garcia lost. This is where we stand now. It looks like 220 for Republicans and 213 for Democrats.

This is 10 hours old, and the GOP has since picked up one seat. See below

