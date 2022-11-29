Apple Threatens Musk! Cook Wants to Cancel Free Speech & Exposés

The rumor last week was that Apple was preparing to pull the Twitter App after a top Apple Executive deleted his account. Apple CEO Tim Cook’s account is still active. His latest tweet was on November 24. Still, it’s clear Apple wants Elon Musk’s push for free speech curtailed. Cook’s with the CCP, not America.

Musk has said that Apple has stopped “most” advertising on Twitter and he asked Tim Cook directly to respond. The meltdown on the platform is wild.

Cook never responded publicly.

APPLE SEEMS UNHAPPY ABOUT BEING EXPOSED

Mike Davis of the Internet Accountability Project said, “What’s so important about this story is that Elon Musk, it looks like, is going to get to the bottom of what happened at Twitter and Facebook and these online platforms, when they obviously suppressed information that President Biden may be compromised by corrupt, foreign dealings with Ukraine and China.

“So it’s good that Elon Musk is going to get to the bottom of this. What I worry about long term, though, is what happens when these advertiser boycotts break Elon Musk and break Twitter?

What happens if these advertiser boycotts don’t break Elon Musk and don’t break Twitter, and then they turn to the Parler move where they ask Google and Apple to kick Twitter out of the App Store duopoly and Amazon to kick Twitter off the internet because of content moderation policies or self-censorship?

So this is going to be a long, tough fight for Elon Musk, and we should get behind him for what he’s doing because it’s very courageous what he’s doing,” Davis said…

“Yeah, so they have the Supreme Leader of Iran on Twitter calling for Israel’s destruction, but it’s an existential threat to democracy to have Donald Trump on Twitter, like, give me a break.

“This is about censorship. This is about silencing those with whom the left disagrees. This has nothing to do with danger or democracy. This is about power,” added Davis.

THE ONE-PARTY BILLION DOLLAR COMPANY

Apple is almost completely a one-party billion-dollar tech company, with 97.5% of Apple’s political donations going to the Democrats.

97.5% of Apple’s donations are to the Democratic Party. Twitter allowing free speech is against party interests so Apple must play the role of enforcer. pic.twitter.com/khv7VPNawt — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 28, 2022

THE ANTI-FREE SPEECH PLATFORM

Apple has been anti-free speech for a while. During the pandemic, Apple demanded its app makers filter out certain keywords that went against the COVID narrative. If your app referenced anything other than “safe and effective” or questioned the origin of the virus, for example, it was essentially blocked from the App Store.

They even wanted Pepe the Frog removed, as some users may find it “upsetting, offensive, or otherwise objectionable.”

They took down Parler over false claims they hosted insurrectionists.

Apple disallowed almost anything related to Covid, especially vaccines or human origins of the virus. We had to build a list of over 20 terms to not show results for, only on Apple devices. Apple also later rejected us because users included Pepe images in videos. pic.twitter.com/euw1ppkoKg — LBRY 🚀 (@LBRYcom) November 28, 2022

THE MONOPOLY OF SPEECH

Apple and Google have an absolute monopoly on the market. To lose either App Store is potentially devastating for any company. Apple has a 55.45% market share in the United States. Google comes in second at 45.25%.

The former head of Trust and Safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth, wrote in a New York Times op-ed:

“Failure to adhere to Apple’s and Google’s guidelines would be catastrophic, risking Twitter’s expulsion from their app stores and making it more difficult for billions of potential users to get Twitter’s services. This gives Apple and Google enormous power to shape the decisions Twitter makes.”

“As I departed the company, the calls from the app review teams had already begun.”

The left’s extreme over-reactions to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is crazy. It’s meant to take control and frighten any would-be dissenters. They’re bullies.

The same people who told you vaccines stop transmission, who wanted to lock you down for months, who want you banned for simply having an opinion now want all types of censorship reinstated. Maybe these people should move to China, where the Government removes and censors everything they see. The people don’t love it, but they seem to love it. They should move there, and we can take the people rioting in the streets.

Elon is taking the fight on and he has a very tough road ahead. They can take everything from him.

