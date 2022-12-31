AR-15 is trending on Twitter because Democrats and RINOs awant our guns. Why?

An AR-15 is a rifle. It’s not a government assault rifle or a weapon of war because Democrats say it is. As Democrats and RINOs make the country more dangerous, we need these guns.

We will always need these guns.

Most people who die from guns have committed suicide. They want to die. Far more are dying from the drugs flooding this country. Over 100,000 died last year. It will be worse this year. Politicians don’t seem to care about that. They just want to take our guns.

When government makes gun control laws, who do you think they're targeting with costly mandatory fees? 🤔 CPRC President Dr. John Lott discusses on Newsmax: pic.twitter.com/LnwaUtX4wz — Crime Prevention Research Center (@CrimeResearch1) December 29, 2022

Libs: “Why does anyone need an AR-15?” Me: This right here is a perfect example. Single person, female in this instance, faced with 4 attackers. AR-15 is ideal. And just to clarify, not that I have to prove a need in order to exercise a right. https://t.co/2UQjWgK93C — Deputy Matt (@BangSwitchMatt) December 27, 2022

The clueless Biden Administration doesn’t just let millions of illegal migrants into our country. Oh no! They let in twice deport, MOST WANTED into the country. The left wants to know why citizens want an AR15, because government doesn’t care! pic.twitter.com/givVWipO1G — Jeffrey Vinson (@myviewat73) December 31, 2022

