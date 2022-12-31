AR-15 Is Trending on Twitter

M Dowling
AR-15 is trending on Twitter because Democrats and RINOs awant our guns. Why?

An AR-15 is a rifle. It’s not a government assault rifle or a weapon of war because Democrats say it is. As Democrats and RINOs make the country more dangerous, we need these guns.

We will always need these guns.

Most people who die from guns have committed suicide. They want to die. Far more are dying from the drugs flooding this country. Over 100,000 died last year. It will be worse this year. Politicians don’t seem to care about that. They just want to take our guns.


