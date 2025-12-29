Australian Activist: The Extenuating Circumstances When You Shoot a Child in the Head

Drew Pavlou, a Western civilization enjoyer, says Queensland Police called him on December 28. They demanded he remove a December 23 X post accusing journalist Craig Hill of “promoting ISIS propaganda” by linking the Bondi Beach terror attack to “anti-Zionist motives.”

Craig Hill is a teacher and an activist in Australia with a warped mind few can fathom.

Mr. Pavlou Writes:

I’m fucking shocked.

Australian police just called me demanding I delete one of my social media posts on X related to the Bondi terror attack.

I thought the police were calling me to offer me protection because Sydney ISIS preacher Wissam Haddad publicly threatened me online earlier today.

But the police were instead calling me to try demand I delete a social media post criticising a guy who basically ran apologia for the Islamic terrorist attack at Bondi.

He reported me to police, and they called me up demanding I delete the post.

I asked them what law I broke, and they couldn’t tell me, so I simply told them I wasn’t deleting the post and would never do so.

What a farce.

Well, Mr. Pavlou is not doing obeying the Gestapo, so let us see if they have a Plan B.

Spread Mr. Pavlou’s post around so Craig earns his well-deserved reputation as an irrational, perverted-thinking fool.