Biden Admin Auctioned Off the Last of Our Helium Supply

A report at Legal Insurrection about the auctioning off of the last of our helium supply is very concerning.

Russia has limited exports of noble gases critical to making semiconductor chips and MRI machines. Helium is one of those noble gases.

We could soon have a self-induced shortage, which concerns many industries in this country. This is one gas the government probably should control.

Soumi Saha, the senior vice president of Premier Inc., said regulatory and logistical issues could cause a temporary shutdown. He is worried about a shortage of helium for MRI machines.

The Helium Privatization Act of 1996 forces the sale of the remaining stockpile of helium, which is kept in the Bush Dome. It will be sold at market rates, at inflationary prices. This week’s auction puts the remainder in the hands of a private company, probably the industrial gas company Messer.

Messer has a strong relationship with China dating back to 1995.

Once the deal is finalized, Messer — will claim some 425 miles of pipelines spanning Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma, plus about 1 billion cubic feet of the only element on Earth cold enough to make an MRI machine work.

The company isn’t prepared to deal with the issues that are involved in enriching helium.

This particular sale has been in the works since the Helium Stewardship Act of 2013 under Obama.

Helium is a rare, stable gas used in defense, manufacturing, and space exploration.

The Biden administration assures Americans that the flow of helium will not be impacted. No one trusts the administration or anything they say – for good reason. They have made everything they touch worse.

