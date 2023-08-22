Biden Admin Gives Schools Pointers on How to Be Racist Against Whites and Asians

The Biden Administration Advises Schools How to Ignore the Supreme Court

Joe Biden urges schools to ignore the Third Branch of government, the Supreme Court. Biden is dismantling our justice system and our government. The Supreme Court is an equal branch of government, but is being subjugated to the Executive branch.

This week the Department of Education and the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department officially addressed a way to ignore the Court, Newsmax reports.

They released guidelines advising schools how to get around the ruling, stating: “We stand ready to support institutions that recognize that such diversity is core to their commitment to excellence, and that pursue lawful steps to promote diversity and full inclusion.”

They say all they have to do is word the applications differently – be subtle.

“Colleges will continue using admission essays to give special treatment to favored identity groups,” he told Newsmax. “Several colleges have already added or altered essay questions in ways that will make it easier to identify an applicant’s race.”

And sure enough, Harvard changed its application for the 2023-24 admissions cycle, requiring applicants to complete five short answer (200-word) essay questions, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

One of the new questions reads: “Harvard has long recognized the importance of enrolling a diverse student body. How will the life experiences that shape who you are today enable you to contribute to Harvard?”

If Democrats lose, they will tear everything down.

Biden says the schools would do it anyway, and that is allegedly an excuse. However, they wouldn’t do it if he warned them not to. Instead, he told them to violate the law and discriminate against white and Asian people. Will no one stop this administrationg?

Six Letters of Complaint Filed with the Federal DOE Civil Rights in NY

“Six New York medical schools have been hit with civil rights complaints for discriminating against white and Asian teens by making it easier for blacks and others to join their introductory courses. Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and other prestigious institutions face probes by the federal Department of Education. The complaints, filed by the nonprofit Equal Protection Project (EPP), say the state’s Science and Technology Entry Program (NY-STEP) makes it easier for some 7-12th graders to get a spot than others,” Daily Mail reports.

Colleges and universities are circumventing the Supreme Court ruling against racial discrimination against white and Asian people.

The Daily Mail reports that the number of African Americans in medical schools are rising but still underrepresented.

I want more African American doctors, but only if they are the best.

Albany Medical College