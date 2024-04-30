Biden Admin Plans to Import Gazans, With a Path to Citizenship

CBS News reports the Biden administration is considering – which means they will do it – bringing certain Gazan Islamists to the U.S. as refugees. Refugees are put on an immediate pathway to citizenship.

These people overwhelmingly support Hamas, a terrorist organization.

Gaza is a stronghold of terrorism, and there is no way to screen them. Since early childhood, they have been taught to hate America, Christians, and Israel. Their neighboring countries don’t even want them.

“In recent weeks, the documents show, senior officials across several federal U.S. agencies have discussed the practicality of different options to resettle Palestinians from Gaza who have immediate family members who are American citizens or permanent residents.”

They are going to corrupt another law to make it happen.

“One of those proposals involves using the decades-old United States Refugee Admissions Program to welcome Palestinians with U.S. ties who have managed to escape Gaza and enter neighboring Egypt, according to the inter-agency planning documents.

“Top U.S. officials have also discussed getting additional Palestinians out of Gaza and processing them as refugees if they have American relatives, the documents show. The plans would require coordination with Egypt, which has so far refused to welcome large numbers of people from Gaza.

They are future Democrats. The fake Palestinians are radical Islamists. They hate America, Christians, and Jews. It’s exactly what we could expect from this administration.

The U.S. will give them refugee status, which offers permanent residency, resettlement benefits like housing assistance, and a path to American citizenship.

Since radical Islam wants to establish a caliphate in the US and Barack Obama said we are a Muslim nation, this sounds just perfect.

Related