Biden: carbon emissions threaten “the very existence of our planet”

Joe Biden said today that carbon emissions threaten “the very existence of our planet.” That is completely untrue, but the Democrats don’t care. They have laid out a very dangerous path that will destroy our energy sector. He is going full Green New Deal.

Biden is turning climate change into a religion and claims government can change the climate as long as taxpayers turn over all their wealth to them.

He appointed radicals to the climate initiative. John Kerry is the climate czar, and Deb Haaland will lead the Interior Department. It’s clear he’s going to be extreme on the issue.

If the government can control the weather, why haven’t they done it yet?

THE GREAT RESET

The left plans to use climate to erode our liberties, from driving a car to heating a house to what we eat under the guise of saving the planet.

At the 2016 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, climate change aherants laid out their vision for America’s future. By 2030, some believe the U.S. will not be a leading superpower, and we will be paying a global tax in addition to all our other taxes and supporting foreigners who pour in.

Biden wants us to join the globalist Great Reset of capitalism with unelected, unaccountable elites in charge. It will destroy the wonderful lifestyle we have enjoyed for centuries. We will be like China in many ways.

The US is already doing a great job of conserving.

The Washinton Times reported:

According to the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization “committed to shaping a secure and sustainable energy future for all,” “The United States saw the largest decline in energy-related CO2 emissions in 2019 on a country basis — a fall of 140 Mt, or 2.9 percent, to 4.8 Gt. U.S. emissions are now down almost 1 Gt from their peak in the year 2000, the largest absolute decline by any country over that period.”

There is no need to join this globalist cabal. But the Democrats are determined to do it and destroy this country. They will make us energy-dependent and slaves to a global world order.

The corrupt media is all in on this. The only one who was fighting for the American people was Donald J. Trump. That is why the right didn’t rant about his weaknesses.

Biden: Carbon emmissions threaten “the very existence of our planet” pic.twitter.com/ZM6Ks0dElA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 28, 2020