Biden is taking his ideology from Mao apparently



















Biden spoke to U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2021. He made a point of saying, this year the academy is graduating a class that is one-third women. The numbers are going up every year.

Biden said there is a Chinese saying (it’s Mao’s): “‘Women hold up half the world.’ It’s an absolutely stupid position not to make sure they represent at least half of what we do,” he said.

It is Mao’s quote, “Women hold up half the sky.”

Mao was great at using identity politics to transform his country into the totalitarian State it is today. The saying comes right out of the Little Red Book. He painted political, family, and religious authority as dominating women and oppressing them. It’s exactly what Lenin said six years before. It was why capitalism had to be destroyed.

Women were “domestic slaves,” and the family was oppressive. Women had to be equal in every way and everything, even if they weren’t.

Meanwhile, his ideology enslaves everyone.

