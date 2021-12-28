Biden on COV: “No Federal Solutions,” Governors Have to Solve It

By
M Dowling
-
0

Speaking before a meeting with the nation’s governors, Biden said: There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level.

Now he tells us.

We’re pretty sure he doesn’t know what he’s doing. It’s always better to solve problems at the local level.

But…but…Biden ran on solving COV:

Watch him trot off:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply