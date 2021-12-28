Biden on COV: “No Federal Solutions,” Governors Have to Solve It

Speaking before a meeting with the nation’s governors, Biden said: There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level.

Now he tells us.

We’re pretty sure he doesn’t know what he’s doing. It’s always better to solve problems at the local level.

But…but…Biden ran on solving COV:

Biden, August 4, 2021: “I say to these governors: Please help, but if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way.” https://t.co/YK0cs3TYHz Biden, today: “There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level.”pic.twitter.com/Em8eJL66TK — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 28, 2021

Watch him trot off:

NOW – Biden departs to Delaware beach house after telling governors there is "no federal solution" on COVID and it should be "solved at the state level."pic.twitter.com/Ux9RtPmb8m — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 27, 2021

