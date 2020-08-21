Biden supporters rob 7-year-old of his MAGA hat, attack mother

Two unhinged Biden supporters tore up a Trump supporter’s signs and stole a MAGA hat from her 7-year-old son. They physically assaulted mother and son.

The mother and her son were peacefully protesting against Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. The boy, Riley, was visibly upset at his hat being stolen.

The Biden babes weren’t a bit embarrassed by the theft and ended up assaulting the mother, according to the mom.

Abbey Wigton, who says she was carrying a pro-Trump sign, and her seven-year-old son Riley Wigton, who was wearing a MAGA hat, were waiting to be seated at a restaurant when two women, who Abbey claims are Biden supporters, allegedly began assaulting the pair, according to a statement from Abbey shared on Twitter.

She said they weren’t doing anything when they became abusive.

“They ripped the sign from my arms and assaulted my seven-year-old son. The Joe Biden supporters laid hands on my child and ripped his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat from his head while cursing at him and pushing him over.”

Riley was crying and begging for his hat back. One woman responded, “your mom f***ing likes Trump, as they walk away with the hat.

The mother tried to get the hat back and says she was punched in the face several times.

She said the attackers threw the hat into a construction site where she couldn’t get to it.

Watch:

Moments ago outside of the DNC convention, Joe Biden supporters attacked a 7 year-old boy. He was attacked simply because he wore a @realDonaldTrump hat. His name is Riley.

Watch it happen.

Listen to him cry. Will Joe condemn this violence against Children? Via @TrumpStudents pic.twitter.com/0624shmPDg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

Here are photos of the victims. Mother, Abbey and her son Riley. They were just waiting for a table at a restaurant across from the DNC convention when the attack happened. If Joe Biden supporters will do this to children — what will they do you you? Sick. pic.twitter.com/j9fnc3025d — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

The mother has filed a police report for assault with the Wilmington Delaware Police, if you have any information, please call them: (302) 576-3990 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020