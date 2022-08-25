Biden’s Office Was Involved in the Archives Probe of Mr. Trump

Joe Biden denied involvement in the partisan archives investigation of Donald Trump. However, it is clear that there was collusion. What senile Joe knows is clearly unclear. However, what he said is not true. His office was deeply involved in the plan to create a new crime against Donald Trump.

Just the News has the documents backing this up.

OCTOBER 2021, THE PLOT BEGINS PUBLICLY

White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su sent letters to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon last October and former advisers Peter Navarro and Gen. Mike Flynn in February informing them that the incumbent president had waived any claims Trump might have that testimony or evidence they might provide the House Jan. 6 committee was covered by executive privilege.

MAY 2022, THE ARCHIVIST IS BROUGHT IN

“The Counsel to the President has informed me that, in light of the particular circumstances presented here, President Biden defers to my determination, in consultation with the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel, regarding whether or not I should uphold the former President’s purported ‘protective assertion of executive privilege,'” acting National Archivist Debra Steidel Wall, a partisan, wrote Trump’s lawyers on May 8. “… I have therefore decided not to honor the former President’s ‘protective’ claim of privilege.”

Documents here, here, and here. There are other supporting documents.

THE OBAMA ORDER

The question of privilege is up in the air and needs judicial action. It all depends on the judge because Donald Trump didn’t reverse a decision by Barack Obama.

George Bush’s executive order on privilege: “Absent compelling circumstances, the incumbent President will concur in the privilege decision of the former President.”

Barack Obama reversed that guidance with his executive order, going back to the Watergate and Reagan-era guidance that the incumbent president had a final say over past presidents and acted through the National Archivist.

Trump never changed that guidance during his presidency, allowing the Biden White House the latitude to waive the privileges of the 45th president in both the Jan. 6 congressional probe and the FBI’s criminal investigation of the Mar-a-Lago records.

Once the Biden White House cleared the way, the FBI and Justice Department moved speedily to escalate their investigation. They empaneled a grand jury in May and issued a subpoena to Trump, visiting his home on June 3. As you know, they raided his home with a criminal search warrant on Aug. 8.

In other words, Obama’s order opened the door to the now-infamous Trump raid.

Just the News’ @jsolomonReports: Contrary to their public assurances, documents prove “the Biden White House is at the ignition point of this investigation” into Trump’s handling of classified docs. pic.twitter.com/4Qu1OGJ45L — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 23, 2022

