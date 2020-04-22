Biden’s plan to make owning any gun a heavily-regulated privilege

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden published his plans to gut the Second Amendment with oppressive gun laws in a 3,100-word agenda found on his campaign website.

It bans so-called “assault weapons,” includes more onerous background checks on all gun sales and transfers, seeks to destroy gun manufacturers and dealers by making them responsible for crimes committed with their guns, restricts the number of firearms someone can buy in a month, “safe storage” and so many regulations that bearing arms will become a heavily-regulated privilege, Ammoland reports.

Biden never says these are his aspirations. He makes it clear this will be his mandate via fiat.

He will require his running mate must agree fully with this platform and, so far, all his picks do. The horrible leftist choices are with Democrat support included as a percentage: Bernie Sanders (15%), Kamala Harris (14%), Elizabeth Warren (13%), Amy Klobuchar (12%), Stacey Abrams (11%), Michael Bloomberg (7%) and Pete Buttigieg (5%). Thirteen percent (13%) of Democrats prefer someone else, and 11% are undecided. Biden would love Michelle Obama.”

Put America on the path to ensuring that 100% of firearms sold in America are smart guns. Biden believes we should work to eventually require that 100% of firearms sold in the U.S. are smart guns. [They don’t’ work for self-defense.]

Biden believes we should work to eventually require that 100% of firearms sold in the U.S. are smart guns. [They don’t’ work for self-defense.] Hold firearms manufacturers responsible for illegal acts committed by people using one of their firearms.

for illegal acts committed by people using one of their firearms. Another provision will “Give states incentives to set up gun licensing programs …to require individuals to obtain a license prior to purchasing a gun.” Makes it easier to confiscate.

…to require individuals to obtain a license prior to purchasing a gun.” Makes it easier to confiscate. End the online sale of firearms and ammunition. Biden will enact legislation to prohibit all online sales of firearms, ammunition, kits, and gun parts. (This could be a direct threat to such places as Midway and Brownells, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.–ed.)

Biden will enact legislation to prohibit all online sales of firearms, ammunition, kits, and gun parts. (This could be a direct threat to such places as Midway and Brownells, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.–ed.) Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The ban on assault weapons will be designed to prevent manufacturers from circumventing the law by making minor changes that don’t limit the weapon’s lethality. While working to pass this legislation, Biden will also use his executive authority to ban the importation of assault weapons. [He has suggested in the past that any semi-automatic is an assault weapon]

The ban on assault weapons will be designed to prevent manufacturers from circumventing the law by making minor changes that don’t limit the weapon’s lethality. While working to pass this legislation, Biden will also use his executive authority to ban the importation of assault weapons. [He has suggested in the past that any semi-automatic is an assault weapon] Regulate possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act. As president, Biden will pursue legislation to regulate the possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act.

As president, Biden will pursue legislation to regulate the possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act. Buy back the assault weapons and high-capacity magazines already in our communities. Biden will also institute a program to buy back so-called weapons of war currently on our streets. This will give individuals who now possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act. [Easier to confiscate]

Biden will also institute a program to buy back so-called weapons of war currently on our streets. This will give individuals who now possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act. [Easier to confiscate] Reinstate the Obama-Biden policy to keep guns out of the hands of certain people unable to manage their affairs for mental reasons, which President Trump reversed. In 2016, the Obama-Biden Administration finalized a rule to make sure the Social Security Administration (SSA) sends to the background check system records that it holds of individuals who are prohibited from purchasing or possessing firearms because they have been adjudicated by the SSA as unable to manage their affairs for mental reasons. They included people who simply needed some help filling out a form.

There is much more and all of it is aimed at destroying our Second Amendment and enslaving us to government authorities and leftist totalitarians.

Biden is obviously going senile, but this campaign people, who are of the far-left, will run the government should he win.