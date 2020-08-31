Biden’s Riots Trending on Twitter Since Sunday

As Democrats attempt to shift the blame for the riots they have encouraged and promoted, the right managed to get ‘Biden’s Riots’ to trend on Twitter. That is not easy. The platform is very biased left.

Democrats have taken to calling this ‘Donald Trump’s America’ when the riots are taking place in liberal (leftist) cities with liberal mayors and liberal city councils by liberal groups on behalf of liberal causes, supported by liberal money. But you must believe TRUMP DID IT!

When we say liberal, we mean leftist since leftists, communists, and socialists, have taken full control of the Democrat Party with the blessings of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Keep Biden’s riots trending if you are on Twitter.

Remember this:

The most important video of 2020

ARREST THESE CRIMINALS #BidenRiots

pic.twitter.com/xrjdU6Ifht — ozzy (@Ozzyonqueen) August 31, 2020

And this:

Remember: Joe Biden called them “peaceful protesters.” Kamala Harris raised money to bail violent rioters out of jail. And they both continue to oppose @realDonaldTrump‘s plan to send in the National Guard to finally end these violent riots once and for all. #BidenRiots — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 31, 2020

These are #BidenRiots because of #Bidensilence on riots for 90 days and, among other reasons, his staff contributing money for bail in Minneapolis for looters, rioters, rapists so they could continue to riot. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 31, 2020

WELCOME TO 2O20 The year when kids brick elderly citizens due to the fact their Trump supporters. Whilst friends film the attack a laugh as their knockout.#BidenRiots pic.twitter.com/1wOYrOmOyv — Damo Pelham🦈 (@DamoPelham) August 31, 2020

If this isn’t anymore than the truth! Trump has tried to help these cities, but they don’t want his help. What is Biden doing? Not a damn thing! #BidenRiots pic.twitter.com/7ZviKiRFe0 — Kayla Romans (@RomansKayla) August 31, 2020

In all practicallity, the Democrat Party is now a domestic terrorist Organization that is promoting & funding anarchy and terror in the streets of America. Forget the Antifa minions.. Where is the FBI investigation into who is funding the terror cells nationwide??? #BidenRiots — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) August 31, 2020

Sure….too late @JoeBiden – you should not have had to have a “poll” tell you that Americans don’t approve of riots in @TheDemocrats cities – cities in which mayors allowed the burning of businesses and communities, murders and pain…they are #BidenRiots https://t.co/5HPTNZmd3j — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) August 31, 2020

How can it be ‘fiery but mostly peaceful?’ It is if fake news CNN says it’s so.

And especially this:

The #BidenRiots now include executing people for daring to pray and support police. These terrorists have no respect for life, liberty, or freedom.

pic.twitter.com/jGtx4bRJtU — Rep. Steven Smith (R-GA) 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) August 31, 2020