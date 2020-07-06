Bill de Blasio’s NY where 49 people are shot, 8 killed, in one weekend

Almost half of the shootings happened in 10 precincts…those communities are being overrun by a small percentage of gang members who have no regard for their own life and absolutely zero regard for the community…There is a multitude of reasons why shootings have increased in NYC…we have the knowledge to stop shootings. It’s unfortunate that most of our powers were taken away to stop the shootings. ~ Chief LiPetri

The communist mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio and his idiotic city council defunded the police as 49 people were shot and 8 were killed this weekend.

We need to give a shout out to Governor Andrew Cuomo while we’re at it for his no-bail law that puts these criminals right back on the street.

BILL’S AND ANDREW’S NEW YORK

A parent murdered in broad daylight with their daughter by their side. This is De Blasio’s New York City. pic.twitter.com/6sG1fnpGyQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 6, 2020

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: on 7/2, at 9:50 PM, a 70-year-old male victim was onboard a southbound “6” train at Union Square East & East 14th St subway station in Manhattan, when an unidentified individual stabbed the victim and fled. Any info call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Av551qBgN2 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2020

THE POLICE COMMISSIONER MENTIONS RIKERS

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea sounds like he’s had enough. He’s blaming the crime wave on the release of all those violent criminals from Rikers’ prison.

Shea said the uptick in shootings is a “perfect storm right now.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a scenario where inmates were released from Rikers Island at the same time the courts are shut down, causing certain people to use this time to their advantage.

“The saddest part of this is it’s been predictable,” Shea told NY1 earlier today.

“We know exactly what needs to be done to get this city turned around,” Shea said to 1010 WINS as he explained what it is that the city needs in order to do so.

According to Shea, law enforcement needs support and laws that help the police instead of handcuffing them. “This diaphragm bill needs to be changed immediately.”

Shea also said the NYPD needs resources in order to get the city back to where they need it to be.

The idiotic mayor denied any of those things had anything to do with the uptick in violence.

THE DEAD AND WOUNDED

The bodies will have to pile up — and most will be Black people — before the New Yorkers get smart and elect someone who believes in law enforcement.

Not all Black lives matter.

According to the NY Post, the 4th of July weekend bloodshed in New York City continued Sunday night as at least seven people were shot, five fatally, in a span of about three hours, police said.

Criminals shot 49 people in New York and killed 8 this weekend.