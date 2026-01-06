Bill O’Reilly: No, Trump Won’t Invade Greenland

Bill O’Reilly, in an appearance on News Nation, told host Leland Vittert that Trump is not going to invade Greenland, and he knows that because he has discussed it with Donald Trump.

O’Reilly said this is one of his negotiating ploys. He creates chaos, which he has done in Denmark, and then he gets his deal.

“What he wants is a military base and an air base in Greenland to blunt some of the Arctic expeditions by Russia and China.

Bill O’Reilly said people have to get real on this issue.

The latest is that Denmark has requested a meeting with Secretary Rubio. I don’t know what they’re thinking. Are they thinking they’re going to be extracted and taken to New York for trial?