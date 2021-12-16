Black Rock Wants Racial Discrimination for Top Jobs in US Companies

















Top asset manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) on Tuesday demanded US companies aim for a board that is 30% diverse with one member from an underrepresented group. They are putting people into positions based on identity politics. This is the very definition of Marxism.

They also gave companies new guidance for reporting on climate change. But it said some continued investment in fossil fuels will be needed.

This is the new Marxist ESG investment push.

The powerful New York-based firm is pushing the Marxist environmental, social and governance ‘considerations.’

This is a guise used to convert our economy into a socialist one with the elites running everything and the peasants begging for crumbs.

Wake up people!

Earlier this month Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said it wants big companies to have at least one director from an under-represented group, citing the growing availability of corporate disclosures showing personal diversity data.

Instead of promoting on merit and competence, people will be promoted along with racist and gender ‘qualifications.

This is a very racist ideology. ESG is CRT for investors.

Let’s hope fewer companies go public. Stay private or they will own you and your soul.

