Breaking…President savages Schumer in response to the senator’s false narrative

Schumer has repeatedly demanded that the president appoint a military “czar” to oversee and distribute supplies. He sent a letter to President Trump today saying it was “long past the time” to name a senior military officer to lead the supply-chain effort.

SCHUMER’S FAKE NARRATIVE

The New York senator is trying to set up another narrative to make it look as if the President is not doing his job. Only, it’s totally false. There already is a military man in charge. Admiral John Polowczyk is overseeing supply-chain procurement and distribution. He works with Mr. Navarro.

Schumer tweeted on Wednesday, “President Trump: You need to use the Defense Production Act to produce more medical supplies and equipment NOW. I called for this 2 weeks ago! And you need to appoint a czar like a military commander to lead the effort to make and get the supplies where they’re needed ASAP.”

Dear President Trump: You need to designate a senior military officer as “czar” with broad and government-wide authority to lead both production and distribution of desperately needed medical equipment NOW. pic.twitter.com/h92q37OZrM — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 2, 2020

President Trump responded to Schumer in a merciless letter, a well-deserved, merciless letter [it’s a ‘hey stupid, we did that already’ letter]. He said AOC would beat him in a primary because he’s a bad senator [I live in New York and the President is correct]. Schumer has done nothing to improve the situation and the President reminded him that he is missing in action.

HERE IS THE LETTER

Dear Senator Schumer:

Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way.

As you are aware, Vice President Pence is in charge of the Task Force. By almost all accounts, he has done a spectacular job. The Defense Production Act (DPA) has been consistently used by my team and me for the purchase of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment, medical supplies, ventilators, and other related items. It has been powerful leverage, so powerful that companies generally do whatever we are asking, without even a formal notice. They know something is coming, and that’s all they need to know. A “senior military officer” is in charge of purchasing, distributing, etc. His name is Rear Admiral John Polowezyk. He is working 24 hours a day, and is highly respected by everyone. If you remember, my team gave you this information, but for public relations purposes, you choose to ignore it. We have given New York many things, including hospitals, medical centers, medical supplies, record numbers of ventilators, and more. You should have had New York much better prepared than you did, and as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said yesterday, New York was very late in its fight against the virus. As you are aware, the Federal Government is merely a back-up for state governments. Unfortunately, your state needed far more of a back-up than most others.

If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers) and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy.’ No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win.

Fortunately, we have been working with your state and city governments, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill DeBlasio, to get the job done. You have been missing in action, except when it comes to the “press.” While you have stated that you don’t like Andrew Cuomo, you ought to start working alongside him for the good of all New Yorkers.

I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York, until I became President.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call. Or, in the alternative, call Rear Admiral Polowezyk.

Sincerely yours,

Donald Trump

President Trump is a SAVAGE He wrote this letter to @SenSchumer and called him out on all of the lies he has told and finished it off with: “No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win.” Amazing. pic.twitter.com/A5SFZY4QBv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2020

GREEN NEW DEAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Whatever Democrats didn’t get in the rescue packages, they will try to force through in the implementation. Schumer and Pelosi are constantly politicizing every aspect of this response to the virus. They don’t mind lying.

Another thing they like to do is put their socialist wish list in coronavirus rescue packages.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants a 4th trillion-dollar bill for the crazy Green deal. Speaker Pelosi does as well with all her socialist mandates.

Joining a chorus of Democrats, @SenSchumer is calling for a “phase 4” Coronavirus bill, this one focusing on “green infrastructure” pic.twitter.com/JJdW7zLv2j — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2020

‘Green,’ as Democrats define it, is not futuristic. Some of them want to end air travel unless someone can find a way to put them in the air with windmills or solar panels.

Pelosi is demanding socialist green infrastructure while our bridges and roads are falling apart:

@SpeakerPelosi: We need another Coronavirus stimulus focusing on infrastructure, “clean water,” community health centers, broadband Internet, a national electricity grid, agricultural produce, the USPS pic.twitter.com/mYGdkFSx0w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2020