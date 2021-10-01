Cali to mandate COV vaccines for children

















California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that California will mandate student vaccines for Covid-19 once federal officials fully approve the immunizations.

That makes them the first state to declare that requirement, though it likely will not take effect until next school year, Politico reports.

California will add Covid-19 vaccines to its list of immunizations required for school attendance in the first academic term after the Food and Drug Administration approves the shots for students in a given age band, split between grades 7-12 and K-6.

The governor’s office estimates that middle- and high-schoolers will need to get vaccinated before the 2022-23 school year starts.

More Pharma billionaires!

Almost all children don’t get COV or spread it.

