Cali to mandate COV vaccines for children

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that California will mandate student vaccines for Covid-19 once federal officials fully approve the immunizations.
That makes them the first state to declare that requirement, though it likely will not take effect until next school year, Politico reports.
California will add Covid-19 vaccines to its list of immunizations required for school attendance in the first academic term after the Food and Drug Administration approves the shots for students in a given age band, split between grades 7-12 and K-6.
The governor’s office estimates that middle- and high-schoolers will need to get vaccinated before the 2022-23 school year starts.
More Pharma billionaires!
Almost all children don’t get COV or spread it.
It’s amazing that over 40 million stupid people live in just one State. They had the opportunity to get rid of their tyrannical master and didn’t. No Government Executive at any level should have mandate powers, the legislature creates law. Government at any level should not have the power to force anyone to put anything in their bodies. What is Government going to do if we find massive side effects in 5 or 10 years? We have already seen that the Vaccines don’t work. WE WERE LIED TO BY THE CDC BECAUSE THEY DID NOT DO ADEQUATE TESTING! We simply can’t allow Government to be this reckless.
California is what Communist Democrat Liberal Losers want for America. Unfunded Pension Liabilities, the highest homeless population in the Nation, the Highest real poverty in the Nation, is 3rd in the highest cost of living, and an above average poor to wealthy gap. People are leaving California, it’s a lot harder to just pick up and leave the US.