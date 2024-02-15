Champion Harrison Butker’s Inspiring Speech

Three-time Super Bowl champion Harrison Butker talks about what he realized after his big win on Sunday.

“Our culture is suffering. We all see it. It doesn’t matter which political persuasion you sit on or whether you are a person of deep faith or not. Anyone with eyes can see that something is off.

“Studies have shown one of the many negative effects of the pandemic is that a lot of young adults feel a sense of loneliness, anxiety, and depression despite technology that has connected us more than ever before. It would seem the more connected people are to one another, the more they feel alone. I’m not sure what the root of this is but at least I can offer one controversial antidote that I believe will have a lasting impact for generations to come.

“Get married and start a family.

“I will say this is the most important ring I have, right here, having kicked the game-winning field goal in both the AFC championship and the Super Bowl. I have received a great deal of praise for these successes.

“They just announced that this Super Bowl was the most watched football game of all time, and yet all of this happiness is temporary, and the truth is none of these accomplishments mean anything compared to the happiness I have found in my marriage and in starting a family.

“My confidence as a husband and father and, yes, even as a football player is rooted in my marriage with my wife, as we leave our mark on future generations by the children we bring into the world.

“How much greater of a legacy can anyone leave than that? Sadly, we are encouraged to live our lives for ourselves, to move from one thing to another with no long-term commitment to have loyalty for nothing but ourselves, and sacrifice only when it suits our own interests. This loneliness is rooted in the lies being sold about self-dependence and prioritizing our careers over important relationships.”

