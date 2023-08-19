Christianity Today Should Change Its Name to Woke Today

Christianity Today seems a little off-message. They have authors praising the silly and decadent while trashing a man who has a heartfelt song.

In the Barbie-Taylor Swift article, the author blathers about how Barbie and Taylor Swift brought her children together.

“Now they’re hungry for togetherness. They’re hungry for large-scale shared cultural events and wearing dress-up clothes in public,” Beth Felker Jones writes in the Barbie-Swift article.

Barbie is about a woman, a Barbie doll, who breaks loose from the alleged patriarchy. Taylor Swift is a talented hedonist.

The author writes nonsense like this:

Many in their generation are cynical, broken by the pandemic and cultural polarization, and so maybe my view of their enjoyment of Barbie and Swift is too much optimism. You’ll forgive me, perhaps, for being tempted to hope that what they’re charmed by is precisely the shared group experience of hope.

The kids are hungry, but they’re not in when the church fails to tell the truth. Like Barbie and Swift, they’re sharp-eyed and good at spotting a false god.

The false god is the one these Hollywood gals worship.

Taylor Swift flits from man-to-man and isn’t a great Christian role model. She rejects the religion of her pastor father.

Here are the beginning words of one of her songs, “I did something bad”:

I never trust a narcissist

But they love me

So I play ’em like a violin

And I make it look, oh, so easy

‘Cause for every lie I tell them

They tell me three

This is how the world works

Now all he thinks about is me

I can feel the flames on my skin

Crimson red paint on my lips

If a man talks shit, then I owe him nothing

I don’t regret it one bit, ’cause he had it comin’

They say I did something bad

Then why’s it feel so good?

They say I did something bad

Then why’s it feel so good?

Most fun I ever had

And I’d do it over and over

And over again if I could

It just felt so good, good

Great lesson for Christian children. Nasty vengeful women are always great role models.

OLIVER ANTHONY GETS TRASHED

In the second article, writer Hannah Anderson insults Oliver Anthony, who has had a challenging life, battled mental illness and addiction, found God, and is very happily surprised by his viral song, Rich Men North of Richmond. So, the Christianity Today author decided to trash him:

I understand why so many feel “Rich Men North of Richmond” gives voice to their struggle. Perhaps the only thing worse than watching your hard work be exploited, and your dreams go up in smoke is the sense that no one notices and no one cares.

But protest against wealthy elites and government corruption, no matter how justified, cannot ride on the backs of others who are also suffering. The price of accessing food through SNAP or a church food pantry must not be the poor’s dignity and self-worth.

Instead of trafficking in easy caricatures and political tropes, we must understand that the plight of our food-insecure neighbors is our plight as well. Put more simply; we must see their God-given humanity and honor it—something I’m certain Anthony himself would affirm.

If you don’t like the song, don’t listen to it. Don’t buy it. Why does she have to trash the man who has a different viewpoint and make it all about herself? This is his experience, and he’s entitled to it.

She shouldn’t be judging him and doesn’t love her neighbor. Everything is so PC now. It’s absurd. The articles are absurd.

