CNN Tells the Truth About the Build Back Better Recession

As the Biden administration spins the recession to help Democrats in the midterms, CNN has leaned towards more truthful reporting under its new leadership. They are telling the truth about the Build Back Better recession.

During a segment about the White House’s desperate attempts to redefine what a “recession” is, CNN Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza and host Kasie Hunt had some fun at the expense of the White House’s effort to put lipstick on the effects of the Build Back Better pig.

Biden’s economic advisor Deese said, “Two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession.”

That spin doesn’t work when people struggle to pay for food and fuel.

NOW – Biden economic advisor: “Two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession.” pic.twitter.com/UTfdl5LzuS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2022

Amid fears of recession, CNN’s Kasie Hunt slams the Biden administration for denying the definition of a recession: “You can’t fake this!”

Under the old leadership, they would have faked it. However, at this time, you never know when CNN will report honestly. They are telling the truth about the recession. Bad news for Joe and the Democrats.

Brian Deese, yesterday: “Two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession.” Deese, 2008: “Economists have a technical definition of recession, which is two consecutive quarters of negative growth.” pic.twitter.com/MzVk7drq3v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2022

However, all is not lost. Some are still perfectly willing to lie. Krugman’s lying and that comes as a surprise to some. Politico’s all in as well.

Watch POLITICO’s @morningmoneyben change his definition of “recession” in real-time to align with what the WH and Paul Krugman are demanding everyone now profess. Since he’s blocking all who point this out, I took this from @redsteeze, @TheAgeofShoddy & @imjustabillman to see it. pic.twitter.com/EseSkpbFlY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 27, 2022

Related