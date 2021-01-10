Communist-Anarchists March in Receptive New York City

By
M. Dowling
-
0
Antifa are basically the Klan. They have different targets but they have the same ideology. The police are trying to protect us from them.

This is reminiscent of the KKK marching on D.C. in 1926, and the Nazis holding a rally at Madison Square Garden in 1939. It’s the same people. They are all tyrants.

Why won’t the media ever talk about these people? They’re dangerous and they are destructive. Why aren’t we talking about banning them from Twitter? They are all over Twitter, FB, and all social media.

They hate the police and want to defund them. Ask the congressmen hiding under desks last Wednesday if they still want to defund the police.

Ironically, the fascists Antifa think they are anti-fascists. Apparently, a lot of people in New York City agree. There must be something in the water.

Apparently, there are a bunch of anti-Semites protesting what they seem to think is a Jewish Antifa movement. Obviously, it’s not.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.