Communist-Anarchists March in Receptive New York City

This is reminiscent of the KKK marching on D.C. in 1926, and the Nazis holding a rally at Madison Square Garden in 1939. It’s the same people. They are all tyrants.

Why won’t the media ever talk about these people? They’re dangerous and they are destructive. Why aren’t we talking about banning them from Twitter? They are all over Twitter, FB, and all social media.

A large mob of #antifa are currently marching with riot gear in the streets of New York City. pic.twitter.com/28CuKsgHJR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2021

A large mob of #antifa march in New York City and chant, “F— the Proud Boys.” pic.twitter.com/7QrWx0lAc6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2021

They hate the police and want to defund them. Ask the congressmen hiding under desks last Wednesday if they still want to defund the police.

A protester wears a pig mask and cop costume at the #antifa street march in New York City today: pic.twitter.com/U5nlewRvDn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2021

Ironically, the fascists Antifa think they are anti-fascists. Apparently, a lot of people in New York City agree. There must be something in the water.

REMINDER: New York City is an antifascist town https://t.co/oaqs6rEJSx — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) January 10, 2021

Apparently, there are a bunch of anti-Semites protesting what they seem to think is a Jewish Antifa movement. Obviously, it’s not.

The flyers, found over the weekend in the New York City borough, are emblazoned with a #Jewish star and falsely claim that #Antifa, the loose anti-fascist network, is a Jewish organization that is anti-white.https://t.co/QKt91FRyxU — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 6, 2021

