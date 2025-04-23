Companies Must Remove Petroleum-Based Food Dyes From Our Food

The food lobby has forced Americans to eat foods with petroleum-based food dyes. Thanks to MAHA and Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, companies have to eliminate it from our food. They have a year-and-a-half to do it.

The brightly colored foods are meant to attract children, and it was done at the expense of their health.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary made the announcement.

“The FDA is taking action to remove petroleum-based food dyes from the US food supply and from medications.

“For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals. The scientific community has conducted a number of studies raising concerns about the correlation between petroleum-based synthetic dyes and several health conditions, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, cancer, genomic disruption, GI issues, as I’ve seen in the hospital, and allergic reactions.

“For example, this Lancet study conducted a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study on food dyes and concluded that artificial colors in the diet result in increased hyperactivity.” So why are we taking a gamble?”

We need a win. Hopefully, judges won’t kill it.

MAHA!

Secretary Kennedy said sugar is more addictive than crack. It’s poison! He said when he was a kid, a doctor saw one diabetic child in his career, today it is one out of every three children. It’s existential, giving us a diabetes crisis.

In the last NIH study, 38% of teens and half our adult population were found to have diabetes.

We are spending as much on mitrochondrial disorders, like diabetes, as we spend on our military budget.

