Cuomo is sorry he shut down the entire city

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that it was not the best strategy to quarantine all of New York at once to battle coronavirus. It shut down the economy and put young people in homes with older relatives, potentially exposed them to the virus.

Speaking at a press conference in Albany as the number of cases in New York rose to 37,000 and the death toll increased to 385 – a spike of 100 in a single night. Cuomo said he was not convinced he would implement the same strategy again.

He is working on producing a test that will identify coronavirus antibodies in a healthy person who has self-recovered so that they can be cleared for work. The antibodies can also be used to treat a sick person and build immunity to the virus in them.

“It’s something we’re working through. The smartest way forward is a modified public health strategy that dovetails and compliments a get back to work strategy,” Cuomo said.

“What we did was we closed everything down. Closed everything. If you re-thought that or had time to analyze it, I don’t know that you would say, “quarantine everyone.” I don’t even know that was the best public health strategy. Young people quarantining with old people was probably not the best public health strategy,” he added.

WATCH: