Dan Bongino Says Agents Are Furious About Cocaine Baggie-Gate

Recently, the third incident of drugs found in the White House went unsolved. The Secret Service just couldn’t figure out who brought in the bag of cocaine. The cocaine was found in the West executive entrance which contains A visitor log, cameras, and guards everywhere. Somehow, we are supposed to believe they couldn’t figure it out.

Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent said his sources tell him the agents are unhappy about how it makes them look.

Bongino explained to Mary Margaret Olohan:

BONGINO: “So there’s probably less than 200 people who could have left this cocaine, by the way, in a bag which is plastic, which is non-porous, meaning it’s probably not that hard to pull a latent print. They’ve got to know who did it. The question who’s pressuring them to not find out who did it? And it’s gotta be coming from this White House. This is terrible. Don’t destroy this agency like the FBI. It’s really unbecoming.

“A lot of my former colleagues at the Secret Service who retired; they are absolutely furious about this. Oh yeah, yeah, I can tell you, I got 50 emails, communications, and texts from people. “This is embarrassing, humiliating.” These are good guys, man, guys who worked for Obama and Bush, non-partisan guys, most of them aren’t even political. This is embarrassing; they know exactly who it was.”

OLOHAN: “So do these people want it to come out that it was probably Hunter Biden?”

BONGINO: ‘Well, you know, the question is whether it was Hunter or one of his friends. But like, here’s the thing. I’m in the Secret Service for 12 years, a good amount of times. We never had this problem. So nobody, by Occam’s razor, right, the process of deduction, keep it simple stupid, Occam’s razor. You’ve got this guy; we never found coke in there before. You’ve got a dude who’s doing coke on tape, who’s got a reputation for being a coke addict. He’s living in the White House. He’s there on Friday. The coke’s found there on Sunday, and everybody is like, “Gosh, who could it be?”

The White House prevaricated when it came to cocaine baggie-gate. First, they said the cocaine was found outside. Then they said it was in the library. Finally, press secretary KJP simply had no idea where it was discovered.

We now know the cocaine was found at the West Executive Entrance.

BONGINO: …let me just say as a again, it’s a personal plea to my former colleagues in the Secret Service, who I adore and love, don’t do [to the] agency what the FBI did to itself. OK?

“If you’re not familiar with how Secret Service security works at the White House, without getting into details but enough where you’ll understand what happened. When you go in The West Wing, right? It’s totally different than the east wings The West Wing is a limited access areas. The east wing is large. They do tours. Thousands of people go through there. OK? Ushers staff, whatever.

“The West Wing is limited access, even more limited access on the weekend, and not that many people can get tours. It’s really hard. People used to come to me for tours of The West Wing all the time, and I was like I can’t do anything for you. They’re limited access. So there’s probably less than 200 people who could have left this cocaine.

“By the way, in a bag, which is plastic, which is non porous, meaning it’s probably got that latent print. They gotta know who did… the question is who’s pressuring them …t to not find out who did it? And it’s got to be coming from this White House. This is terrible, just don’t destroy this agency like he did the FBI.”

We understand why Secret Service agents would be embarrassed by this, but they shouldn’t be. We all know the White House was lying and that the Secret Service knows who did it. There’s no way the Secret Service would say it’s an unsolvable situation, especially since there are some obvious suspects, like the president’s cocaine-addicted son or his friends or Joe’s daughter, who has also had problems with drugs and alcohol.

No one believes the White House.

And, yes, the Secret Service should not let themselves be used in this way.

