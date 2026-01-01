Daycare Manager Claims Student & Employee Records Were Stolen

This isn’t suspicious at all. All the records of students and employees were allegedly stolen, and checkbooks were ripped up from the Nokomis Day Care Center. The burglar didn’t steal the cash. The only thing taken were records that could have proven they have students and employees and aren’t fraudsters.

This is very convenient. No one believes this except perhaps Fox News.

Fox News report:

A Somali-run daycare in Minneapolis was broken into and vandalized, with “important documentation,” including records related to employees and children at the daycare, being reported missing.

The break-in occurred as a national spotlight continues to shine on Minneapolis and daycare facilities run by Somali immigrants in the wake of massive fraud allegations.

Nasrulah Mohamed, manager of Nokomis Day Care Center, told reporters Tuesday that the facility was broken into overnight on Wednesday. He believes the incident occurred between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

A door to the building was damaged, he said. The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed the break-in to Fox News Digital.

A video taken by Fox Minneapolis shows portions of a wall gutted. The building appeared to have a security camera on its exterior. It wasn’t clear if the cameras recorded footage of what happened.

Fox also noted that Mohamed blamed Nick Shirley and his expose.

Mohamed, the man making this statement in the clip, who drew the short straw, explained that they are the victims. They are getting hateful messages because of the video exposing their fraud.

“This is devastating news, and we don’t know why this is targeting our Somali community, as one video made by a specific individual made this all happen,” Mohamed said.

He claimed the daycare has received “hateful” and “threatening” messages over the past several days.

“This is frightening and exhausting,” he added.

This kinda bullshit probably works in Mogadishu. Where the average IQ is about the same as the average American leftist’s. https://t.co/A4LImL1PKa — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) December 31, 2025

There is a great deal of fraud in all these welfare programs, and it’s not only Somalis. It has been going on since my late aunt and uncle were social workers back in the 70s and 80s. So, what do Democrats do? They keep expanding welfare programs out of all proportion.