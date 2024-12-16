DEI Jew Hatred When They’re Not Demonizing White Europeans

DEI policies justify and encourage antisemitism. The wokes are pro-radical Islam and spout the doctrines of terrorist propaganda from BDS to genocide by Jews. At a recent diversity, equity, and justice conference of prestigious woke private schools, Jew-hatred was on the agenda.

This is all very un-American. The more we take in or encourage people with unlike, un-American values, the more we will destroy our country.

Rutgers professor says that “white people are committed to being villains” and falsely claims that Africans arrived in North America before white Europeans. “Whiteness is going to have an end date,” she warns. “We gotta take these muthafuckers out.”pic.twitter.com/263DDPRTwl — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 6, 2022

The DEI/CRT agenda is hate. It elevates some groups and spreads hate for white people, religious Jews, Christians, and Europeans. The Jew hate was clear at a recent conference. Frightened students were left in tears, and parents and other attendees were outraged at the propaganda.

The conference, the National Association of Independent Schools’ Annual People of Color Conference, accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide” and downplayed the Hamas terrorist and Gazan people’s slaughter of 1,200 Israeli civilians. Some Jewish children hid their Jewish stars.

The woke agenda, DEI/CRT, is racist. Everyone knows it’s racist, and still, it is promoted in every aspect of our lives. Ibram X. Kendi has admitted it is Marxist-based. In other words, it is communist-based.

When wokes appeared to go strictly after white people and Christians, people were silent. Now, they are more glaringly after Jews as well. Wake up!

The New York Post Reports

“There was an overwhelming feeling that we were not welcome,” one Jewish senior from the Milken Community School in Los Angeles told The Post.

“We felt small and insignificant,” said the student, who asked for anonymity out of fear of retribution.

The NAIS — an organization of 1,300 independent schools that includes Manhattan’s Tony Dalton, Brearley, Collegiate, Trinity, Fieldston, and the Riverdale Country School — held the professional development and networking event Dec. 4-7 in Colorado along with its Student Diversity Leadership Conference. Approximately 8,000 students and adults attended.

Among the New York prep schools in attendance were the Brooklyn Friends School, Dalton, and Horace Mann. A complete list of attendees was not immediately available.

NYC parents fumed because they were given assurances Jewish students would be welcomed, but called the conference a “festival of hate” pushed by the “woke” NAIS.

“It’s all indoctrination for them to bring back to the school,” said one NYC private school mom, who spoke anonymously.

“THERE’S NO TRANSPARENCY. I DON’T KNOW IF ONE OF MY DAUGHTER’S TEACHERS WERE THERE … I WANT TO KNOW THAT THE TEACHERS AND STUDENTS THAT WENT ARE NOW GOING TO BE UN-INDOCTRINATED.”

This is how the DEI complex wants to solve its antisemitism problem: provide limited benefits to Jews as a form of accommodation, while advancing the same narrative that considers them the oppressor. The better option is to abolish DEI and treat everyone equally as individuals. pic.twitter.com/IlCdS7V2Jk — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 12, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email