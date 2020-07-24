Dem protesters teach their toddlers to chant “f__ the police”

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The communist rioters/protesters in Portland have hit a new low out of many lows. They marched adorable little toddlers with ‘F__K the police’ signs. A man coaxes one child who then repeats what is on the sign.

They should be arrested for child abuse. They’re ruining an entire generation of children.

There is nothing peaceful or nice about BLM or Antifa.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply