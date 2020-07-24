Dem protesters teach their toddlers to chant “f__ the police”

The communist rioters/protesters in Portland have hit a new low out of many lows. They marched adorable little toddlers with ‘F__K the police’ signs. A man coaxes one child who then repeats what is on the sign.

They should be arrested for child abuse. They’re ruining an entire generation of children.

There is nothing peaceful or nice about BLM or Antifa.

Watch:

Toddlers and very young children are marched outside the Portland federal courthouse. They carry signs and say, “F— the police” on cue from the adults. One toddler does the black power fist. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Xr4ubMrKZs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

Protestors are making toddler scream out "fuck the police"

How is this helping? pic.twitter.com/ZF3yAi4oXC — Herbiae (@herbiae) July 23, 2020