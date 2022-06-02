Democrats and RINOs Meet to Discuss Red Flag Laws

Congress returns to Washington on Monday, and a bipartisan group of senators – RINOS, far-left Democrats, and two liberal Democrats – will discuss legislation on gun control. It is in response to recent mass shootings, now including at a grocery store (a leftist madman), an elementary school (a madman) and a hospital (a black gunman, unhappy with his back surgery, went to the hospital to kill the doctor. He did along with three others who got in his way, and himself).

A group of nine senators met virtually Wednesday to discuss possible legislation to respond to mass shootings.

If RINOs pass laws that infringe on the Second Amendment, it’s over for them.

Taking part in the discussions were Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Bill Cassidy(R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

Toomey, Collins, Graham, Cassidy, McConnell, and Cornyn do NOT represent the majority of the Republican Party. To call it bipartisan is a misnomer.

They like to say Sens. Manchin and Sinema are moderates, but they are not. They are very liberal.

UNDER DISCUSSION

According to NBC News, the nine-member group has broken into smaller working groups. They will nail down specific portions of what would comprise the ultimate package.

They will discuss: bolstering mental health services and school security; expanding background checks; and incentives for states to grant to courts “red flag” authority to temporarily confiscate firearms from owners considered risks to themselves or others. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have adopted red flag laws.

Gun rights groups will fight red flag laws because they know how they will be perverted. As for mental health, no one beheading cats and carrying them around in bags, threatening to attack a school, should be able to get a gun. People who know and don’t report it should go to prison. That should go to the gun database. However, some one-size-fits-all solution will not work.

“I do think there is a different kind of reaction to the cataclysm of Uvalde. I think there are Republicans who are emotionally moved. … Maybe we won’t succeed, but I’ve never seen more Republicans at the table willing to talk about changes to our gun laws than I do today,” Murphy told Joy Reid on MSNBC.

MSNBC, pointing to the pair of hour-long meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with numerous side meetings, said “There’s something different happening right now.”

It’s only different for McConnell and the other RINOs.

The talks follow an in-person meeting by the group last week before lawmakers left Washington and a separate meeting that included Murphy and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who has been tasked with discussions by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Cornyn described it as a “very constructive conversation about the best response to the horrific events in Uvalde last week.”

