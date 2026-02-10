Democrats Are Angry DHS Is Detaining Nonviolent Criminals Like Drug Dealers

Democrats are angry now because CBS News claims only 14% of illegal aliens arrested had committed violent crimes in the United States, “violent” being the operative word. It seems they want to keep the criminals.

Why do we need any foreigner who has committed any crimes?

Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the crimes they think are nonviolent are violent and very serious. Drug trafficking, distribution of child pornography, burglary, fraud, DUI, embezzlement, solicitation of a minor, and human smuggling are all categorized as “nonviolent crimes.”

Fentanyl and other drugs are killing Americans. About 100,000 people a year die from drugs. It’s far worse than the number of war dead in any given war.

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program defines “violent crime” as being “comprised of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault offenses. ” All other crimes are categorized as ‘non-violent crimes.”

No crimes are acceptable, including illegal entry. No civilized country allows open borders.

