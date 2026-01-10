Democrats Suddenly Condemn Hamas/Palestine Radicals

Democrats have a newfound recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization and are condemning it. It’s the new talking point. Even AOC is pretending she cares about Jews, suddenly.

Is this strange, as some are saying?

Their comments are limited to Hamas, but they are the same as the pro-Palestine radicals they have supported until now.

Personally, I think it’s preparation for the midterms, so Republicans can’t use their antisemitism against them. They are always trying to control everything. This is their staging pre-election. They have to keep their loyal Jewish voters in line.

That is why it doesn’t pay to spend too much time trying to win that voting bloc. They can’t be won over. We just need to do the right thing and leave it there.

They also have no choice. People chanting that they support Hamas is too obvious. Claiming they are pro-Palestine is good cover, but they went too far.

We also have some fringe right-wingers coming out with bizarre antisemitic nonsense. That might have spurred them on.

It could always be something worse than staging for the midterms, but that’s just my humble opinion. What do readers think?

Remarkably, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out the Hamas supporters in a Jewish neighborhood who were screaming they are pro-Hamas. At the same time, she screams, Free Palestine, at events.

Hey so marching into a predominantly Jewish neighborhood and leading with a chant saying “we support Hamas” is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do. Pretty basic! https://t.co/Zx4wJPCPfP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2026

This is not our usual anti-Israel, pro-Hamas/Palestine AOC.

Hey so AOC marching into Columbia University in 2024 to show support for woke student Brownshirts who illegally had taken over campus, were harassing Jewish students, and had pro-Hamas signs and chants was a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do. Pretty basic! — Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) January 10, 2026

She probably wants to run for the Senate or the Presidency and needs to move beyond her usual antisemitism.

This is the New York City mayor of New York City in October 2023, telling his communist friends that Sen. Gillibrand is complicit in genocide. He likes to virtue signal.