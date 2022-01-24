Demon Bill Gates Praises the CCP for Their Great Work on COV-19

“I want to wish everyone in China, a very Happy Lunar New Year. Just as the tiger symbolizes vitality and health, our Foundation has continued work over this past year,” Gates said in his happy holiday message.

“The recent troubling, and highly contagious Omicron variant means the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over. Since the onset of the pandemic, China has worked hard to not only contain the virus but also contributed to closing the equity gap by supporting other countries with many different supplies, including great vaccines,” Gates said.

“I’m hopeful that by the end of this new year the COVID pandemic will largely be over,” Gates said.

“I was also thrilled to hear the news that in June, the WHO recognized China’s remarkable success in defeating malaria, declaring the country officially free from the disease,” Gates said. The Gates Foundation has made a mission of combating malaria worldwide.

“So like many of you, I believe the world can become better. And I know innovation and collaboration are key to getting there. I look forward to once again being able to travel to China, to see all of you and this work, in person. But for now, have a wonderful holiday and a very healthy and happy new year,” Gates concluded.

China’s communists are the ones who most likely created the virus. In any case, when they banned their people from traveling throughout China, they let them travel the world. So, yes, they were responsible for the spread of COVID.

Watch:

BILL GATES LOVES HIS EFFICIENT GENOCIDAL MANIACS

Watch as Peter Schweitzer briefly discusses the deep relationship Gates and the other oligarchs have with President Xi.

