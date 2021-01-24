Dems introduced HR1 nationalizing elections, a bill to destroy the USA

Democrats introduced HR1, a bill that will destroy our country. It nationalizes the vote, and makes every corrupt form of voting legal, and ends voter ID nationwide. It allows ballot harvesting, felon voters, a path to DC statehood.

D.C. statehood will give Democrats two more senators almost immediately. That will then allow them to ram anything through, including making PR a state, giving them two more senators and a permanent Democrat electoral majority.

That majority and the power that comes with it is what open borders is about. It’s what the demonization of Trump and his supporters is about.

These people are absolutely neo-communists. No one but fascists, communists, Nazis would do something like this.

The bill would ensure Democrats win all elections in perpetuity. HR1 goes under the guise of protecting our elections, for the people.

The communistic bill includes:

Internet-only registration with electronic signature submission. In other words, no voter ID. Nationwide ‘Motor Voter’ registration. If you get a driver’s license, you are automatically registered to vote. 16-year-olds required to be registered to vote. Children voting is a big plus for Democrats. Nationwide same-day registration. Grants ($25M) for using minors in election activities. [brainwashing] Prohibiting attempts to clean voter rolls of non-residents. Murderers and rapists can vote. Mandatory early voting. Banning voter ID Roadwork for DC statehood and territory statehood. It gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls.

MCCONNELL EXPLAINED IN 2019

In an op-ed at The Washington Post in January 2019, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it the Democrat Politician Protection Act.

The hard-left loves the bill. It’s called For the People Act.

McConnell wrote: They’re trying to clothe this power grab with cliches about “restoring democracy” and doing it “For the People,” but their proposal is simply a naked attempt to change the rules of American politics to benefit one party.

They want to get rid of the neutral FEC and replace it with partisan federal workers.

Pelosi and company pitch new taxpayer subsidies, including a 600 percent government match for certain political donations and a new voucher program that would funnel even more public dollars to campaigns, he wrote. Since these monies traditionally go to Democrats, it’s a donation to Democrats.

The legislation dedicates hundreds of pages to federalizing the electoral process. It would make states mimic the practices that recently caused California to create 23,000 incorrect voter registrations. The measure would make it harder for states to fix inaccurate data in their voter rolls.

Related