Deputy Sec. of HHS Demands Sponsors Repay Migrants’ Benefits

Jim O’Neill, Deputy Secretary of HHS, sent out a letter demanding repayment from sponsors of migrants who have accessed taxpayer-funded benefits. If they signed an affidavit of support (Form I-864), they must repay the benefits. Biden never followed the law.

It is a pre-existing law that was not enforced during the Biden Administration. O’Neill announced this past week that the sponsors are responsible for the money when sponsored migrants use public benefits.

This action lines up with federal immigration law, which has required this type of accountability since the 1996 welfare reform.

If you are a sponsor of an immigrant who uses welfare or other taxpayer-funded benefits, you are responsible for the cost. This week, I sent letters to sponsors demanding repayment.@HHSGov pic.twitter.com/4119yzw474 — Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill (@HHS_Jim) December 17, 2025

The Details

Sponsors who sign Form I-864 (Affidavit of Support) enter a legally binding contract to reimburse the government for any benefits received by the sponsored migrant.

Covered benefits typically include programs like Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, and SSI administered through HHS or related agencies.

The obligation remains until the migrant becomes a U.S. citizen, accrues 40 quarters of qualifying work, departs the country permanently, or dies.

Agencies may demand repayment directly from sponsors, with options to pursue legal action for non-compliance, including recovery of costs and fees.

This move makes sure migrant sponsors, not American taxpayers, cover support costs, preventing public resources from being used when private commitments exist.

