DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Cancels TPS for Somalis

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday said she will allow the government’s special deportation amnesty for Somali citizens to expire in March, leaving hundreds of them subject to deportation.

Ms. Noem said Somalia no longer qualifies for Temporary Protected Status, the program that grants a stay of deportation and allows migrants who otherwise would be here without status to remain and hold jobs.

“Temporary means temporary. Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status,” she said.

It means that 700 Somalis in Minnesota and thousands outside the state will be subject to deportation by March 17th. Since about 89% are on some form of welfare, it should greatly help the budget.

Ms. Noem said letting the Somalis remain is “contrary to our national interests.”

They were never eligible for Temporary Protected Status.