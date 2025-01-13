Diversity Is Our Strength, Child Prostitution Is…

Six diverse illegal migrants were arrested and charged with trafficking two teen girls for prostitution in Nebraska, authorities report.

Police in Omaha, Nebraska, reported the arrest of five men and a woman after discovering two girls, a 15 and 16-year-old, in a room of the AmericInn, according to KETV-TV.

This diversity is in middle America. It’s infested every area of our national character.

Investigators say that Eduardo Perdomo, 26, and Alfredo Zambrano-Hurtado, 24, brought the two girls to Omaha from Denver. Once in Omaha, the pair reportedly placed an ad selling the girls for sex on a website that advertises prostitution.

The minors were taken to Project Harmony to be interviewed, and during that process, it was found they were transported from Denver to Omaha multiple times.

According to court documents, the juveniles were brought to Omaha by Eduardo Perdomo, 26, and Alfredo Zambrano-Hurtado, 24, to sell them for sex. They got a hotel room for them and placed an ad on a website.

The affidavit said Perdomo and Michel Martinez-Gonzalez, 28, took half of the money made.

These diverse pigs are our strength? Open borders are good?

