DNI Ratcliffe explains Durham’s thinking on the Trump-Russia hoax









Former DNI Ratcliffe told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that he knows how John Durham is looking at the Russia-Trump hoax. He believes the intelligence did not show collusion and there was no predication.

John Ratcliffe says he and John Durham/William Barr “unanimously agreed” last year that intelligence did not show Trump-Russia collusion, and the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was launched without proper predication.https://t.co/kypwJYecax — @JerryDunleavy for @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/DHIUws4aJ7 — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) March 8, 2021

