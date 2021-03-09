DNI Ratcliffe explains Durham’s thinking on the Trump-Russia hoax

M. Dowling
Former DNI Ratcliffe told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that he knows how John Durham is looking at the Russia-Trump hoax. He believes the intelligence did not show collusion and there was no predication.

