Do mRNA Vaccines Accelerate Alzheimers?

OPINION

Author John Leake wrote on his Substack that he has a number of acquaintances, whose family members have gotten Alzheimers after vaccination. Now that he mentions it, two of my relatives suddenly had Alzheimer’s as well. It was after they were vaccinated, but not immediately after. Mr. Leake believes that the mRNA spike proteins could be causing it to accelerate.

In the cases he cited, the onset of Alzheimers was rapid. It should be emphasized that these are anecdotal cases, and only suggestive of a problem with the mRNA.

Leake’s general perception is that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein—to which our bodies are exposed from COVID-19 infection and COVID-19 vaccination and boosters—may be accelerating underlying, inflammatory disease processes such as arteriosclerosis and Alzheimers.

“In this scenario, a man who was destined to have a fatal heart attack at 74 due to his underlying arteriosclerosis has one at the age of 54 because the spike protein produced by the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, has markedly accelerated the disease. A similar acceleration of the Alzheimer’s disease process of amyloid fibril formation in the brain struck me as plausible.”

Corrupt Academia

A paper caught his interest. It was published on a preprint servicer by Larson, Hellstrand, et al. at Linkoeping University in Sweden—titled SARS-CoV-2 Spike amyloid fibrils specifically and selectively accelerates amyloid fibril formation of human prion protein and the amyloid β peptide.

“As is now typical of our infernally corrupt academic medical establishment,” Leake writes, “the authors only mention exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 spike during COVID-19 infection, and mention nothing about massive, uncontrolled exposure to the spike from COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Repeated Exposure

“As Dr. McCullough frequently emphasizes, those who are at the greatest risk of developing disease syndromes caused by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein are people who are repeatedly exposed to it through the vaccine, boosters, and infections.

“Because the COVID-19 vaccines do NOT prevent infection and may even impair natural immunity, those who continue to receive these shots are simply increasing their repeated exposure to the dangerous spike.”

This should be investigated, but the CDC seems more interested in promoting leftist ideology.

The following clip was posted five months ago, and it deals with other issues concerning mRNA.

EMPHASES ADDED

