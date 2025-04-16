Letitia James Referred to the DOJ for Possible Mortgage Fraud

On Tuesday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice accusing Letitia James of mortgage fraud.

The FHFA director, William Pulte, wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi that Letitia James appears to have falsified records to meet lending requirements and receive favorable loan terms.

That’s just too ironic. That’s exactly what she’s trying to extort half a billion dollars out of Donald Trump for allegedly doing.

Pulte said that a property in Virginia that James claimed as her principal residence and a property in New York that she claimed as a four-unit structure instead of five could mean she could get a different and more favorable loan.

Jonathan Turley said the irony of the accusation of falsifying records is “perfectly crushing.”

“This is a person who prosecuted Trump for everything short of ripping a label off the mattress, and among the charges that were brought in New York, and not just the civil but the criminal case, was making false or misleading statements to financial institutions,” Turley said. “ As for James, if we apply the Letitia James standard she created, there’d be little question here. This seems pretty straightforward.”

The Trump administration is saying that this Virginia residence is not her principal residence because she is a New York elected official; New York elected officials must have their principal residence in New York. She is also accused of saying her father was her husband to file as a married couple.

“These are misleading statements,” Turley said. Turley said that in another case, the Thompson case, the Supreme Court wanted to see knowing false statements. The issue has been prosecuted in the past, he added but “the documents themselves are quite damning.”

The evidence was compiled by Sam Antar and published by Paul Mauro on his Substack. It seems solid, so I guess we’ll find out soon.

